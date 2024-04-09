Punjabi megastar Karan Aujla coming to Edmonton on debut world tour

Trailblazing Punjabi star Karan Aujla is coming to Edmonton this summer on a milestone tour.

Aujla is bringing the It Was All a Dream tour to Rogers Place on Thursday, August 15.

The massive concert will be part of the Canadian-Punjabi artist’s first world tour. Tickets go on sale through Live Nation on Friday, April 12 at 10 am.

Aujla’s It Was All a Dream tour comes hot on the heels of the release of his fan-favourite, debut album, Making Memories. The album helped him become the fastest-growing artist from India, with more than a billion streams and a Top 40 spot on the Global Digital Artist List.

The Ghurala, India-born artist recently collaborated with DIVINE and scored several spots on the Billboard charts. Aujla also performed at the 2024 Juno Awards and took home the TikTok Fan Choice Award.

BC-based Aujla accepted his award while acknowledging his parents, who passed away when he was nine years old.

“Sometimes I just can’t believe I’m that same kid that lost his parents when he was in India, made my way out to Canada, this beautiful country, and today I’m here, man. Let’s go!” he said when he took the stage.

“I just want to say this: if you’re dreaming, make sure you dream big,” he concluded.

When: August 15, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online starting on Friday, April 12 at 10 am.

With files from Simran Singh