Legendary rocker Billy Idol is bringing his greatest hits to Edmonton this summer

Rogers Place is turning into the Cradle of Love this summer when iconic rocker Billy Idol brings his latest arena tour to town.

The Grammy-nominated star is hitting the road for the Rebel Yell Canada 2024 Tour, which will stop in Edmonton on Thursday, August 1.

Idol is performing hits from his landmark album as well as from his entire career in several Canadian cities, including Vancouver, Calgary, Toronto, and Montreal. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 am.

English rocker Billy Idol was a member of the 70s punk band Generation X before breaking out on his own as a solo artist. He has sold over 40 million copies on the strength of iconic anthems like “White Wedding,” “Dancing With Myself,” and of course, “Rebel Yell.”

Idol’s smash hit Rebel Yell album is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Songs like “Eyes Without A Face” and the title track became staples on MTV and propelled the album to double-platinum status.

Joining Idol as special guests for the concert is Canadian Walk Of Fame inductee Platinum Blonde, who are beloved for throwback hits like “Doesn’t Really Matter” and “Crying Over You.”

When: August 1, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rogers Place – 10220 104th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Tickets: Various prices. Tickets go on sale Friday, April 12 at 10 am