The highly anticipated JustCook Market at Station Park has revealed when it’s opening in Edmonton.

It looks like the plan will open sometime in June of 2023. It will be Edmonton’s first shipping container and micro-retail development.

The 5th St Food Hall has found plenty of success since its opening, and this new concept will be a multi-floor space with three fast-casual restaurants, two higher-end style restaurants, and three bars.

There will be two floors for the JustCook Market here. The first floor will be called the Lounge Car, and the third floor will be called the Scenic Train.

The Lounge Car will have restaurants, bars, and indoor and outdoor seating, while the Scenic Train will have higher-end style restaurants, a chef’s table demo kitchen, and a cocktail bar.

Station Park is still actively recruiting restaurants to apply for the amazing opportunity of working out of this facility on Whyte Ave.

Stay tuned for all updates on what restaurants, bars, and events to expect to see here, as well as an official grand opening date.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Station Park (@stationparkyeg)

JustCook Market at Station Park

Address: Whyte Avenue and Gateway Boulevard, Edmonton

Instagram