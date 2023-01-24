Looking for the best Thai food in Edmonton?

When it comes to bright, delicious comfort food, nothing hits quite like Thai food. Pad Thai is obviously extremely popular but there’s so much more to it, from spicy and sour soups to colourful curries.

Fragrant, steaming, spicy, sweet, and loaded with tender meat and fresh vegetables, here’s our list of where to find the best Thai food in Edmonton.

Thai Valley Grill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Thai Valley Grill (@thaivalleygrill)

This authentic spot for Thai cuisine is located in a strip mall which gives it a low-key, hidden gem vibe.

Address: #149 4211 -106th Street Edmonton

Instagram

Noi Thai Restaurant

Located in the heart of downtown, this authentic spot for some of the best Thai food in Edmonton has it all, from three different colours of curry to beef rendang (milder and sweeter curry).

Address: 10724 95th Street, Edmonton

Facebook

Bangkok Kitchen Thai

Offering the “original Thai taste,” Bangkok Kitchen is always packed, serving popular dishes like Pad Thai, Massaman Curry, and stir-fried Hot Basil dishes. We definitely recommend trying the homemade Coconut Milk Ice Cream.

Address: 15726 100th Avenue NW, Edmonton

Facebook

Boualouang

This spot has food common in Laos, as well as some unique specialties. The menu is huge and a great option for takeout.

Address: 10569 97th Street NW, Edmonton

Facebook

If you’re looking for the freshest ingredients and bright flavours of Thailand, then this hip bistro is one of the best places in YEG to check out.

Address: 10152A 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton