Jonas Brothers surprise Oilers fans by staying an extra day to watch game

There were some special guests at last night’s Edmonton Oilers game.

The Jonas Brothers were spotted in a private box wearing Oilers jerseys and rooting for the team as they faced the Seattle Kraken. The world-famous pop trio performed at Rogers Place the previous night and must have decided to stay in the city for an extra day to watch Connor McDavid and the Oilers.

THIS IS AN S.O.S ‼️ The @jonasbrothers are in the house 👏 pic.twitter.com/ZcJdLFQiIE — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 16, 2023

The brothers got to witness quite a show from the Oilers. The team was down 3-1 with six minutes left in the game but rallied with two late goals from Evander Kane to force overtime. The tying goal came in the last minute of the game with the goalie pulled.

Kane then completed the natural hat trick in the extra frame to extend Edmonton’s winning streak to three.

EVANDER KANE TIES IT WITH 45 SECONDS LEFT 🚨 pic.twitter.com/CursX8aQKL — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) November 16, 2023

Though it may be commonplace in cities like LA, Toronto, and Vancouver, seeing celebrities at a hockey game in Edmonton is a pretty unique experience. The Oilers got a little taste of that in last year’s playoff series against the LA Kings as comedian Will Ferrell attended most games in California.

Fans on social media were excited to see the Jonas Brothers give the Oilers some love.

the jonas brothers casually at the oilers game today was honestly the best part — evander kane stan account🐢 (@glovecmptmnt) November 16, 2023

the oilers won bc they didnt wanna be embarrassed in front of the jonas brothers — argie (@willianmylander) November 16, 2023

The Jonas Brothers have to go to every Oilers game now. — Sameer Karmali (@Sameermcfly) November 16, 2023

OILERS UNDEFEATED WITH THE JONAS BROTHERS IN THE BUILDING — PANIC MODE SZN (@THEOILLUMINATI) November 16, 2023

sorry hockey game who? gonna be staring at the jonas brothers all night now — taller than 53% of the oilers (evie) (@frozenjanuary) November 16, 2023

However, there is some question as to whether the former Disney Channel stars were even in the building when the comeback started. Some fans noticed that their private box seemed to be empty in the final minutes of the game.

If they did indeed leave before the Oilers mounted the comeback, they wouldn’t have been the only fans. The arena looked a bit more empty in the overtime period as fans (and apparently, the Jonas Brothers) looked to get a headstart on traffic, not expecting the Oilers to pull off the comeback.

No matter what, it was still quite an exciting sight to see some of the world’s most recognizable pop stars journey into Rogers Place and not only watch but actively cheer for the Oilers.

The brothers are in Winnipeg tonight to perform the next stop on their massive world tour. Future Canadian shows include Ottawa on November 29 and Montreal on December 1.