Famous Filipino fast-food chain Jollibee opens new Edmonton location

Jollibee announced back in 2018 that it would be massively expanding across Canada, and one more step was taken last week for the popular franchise.

Jollibee opened its fourth Edmonton location at The Grove on 17, a vibrant commercial space with many other restaurants and stores, on February 18.

When the first location opened in Edmonton just three years ago, excitement couldn’t have been higher. People were literally camping out for days before the doors opened to get a taste of the unique dining experience here.

This brand is known for its signature eats like Jolly Crispy Chicken, mashed potatoes, gravy, and hot-dog-studded Jolly Spaghetti.

Jollibee also makes cheeseburgers, burger steaks, and deep-fried peach-mango hand pies.

This location will feature a drive-thru window as well as indoor dining.

To make the ordering experience as convenient as possible, customers can also order all food to-go as well as on their phones using the Jollibee ordering app.

With three locations in Calgary, this new outpost is the seventh to open in Alberta. There are just over 20 locations across Canada, with plans to open even more because people just can’t get enough of the delicious food and joyful atmosphere here.

There’s an excitement to every opening for this fast-growing franchise, so check out this new spot for yourself.

Jollibee – The Grove on 17

Address: 881 Tamarack Way NW, Edmonton

Instagram