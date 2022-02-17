Nena’s Empanadas, a popular Peruvian pop-up kitchen, returns to Edmonton on Tuesday, February 22 for one day only.

Taking pre-orders right now, this family-owned kitchen specializes in making handmade and delicious empanadas, freshly baked or fried.

Nena’s Empanadas sets up a fresh new menu on one Tuesday of every month, in collaboration with Cosmos Greek Kitchen.

Raquel Nhan, born and raised in Peru, is the visionary, matriarch, heart, and soul of the restaurant. Her nickname as a child was Nena and it still sticks with her.

On the menu here are the four classic empanadas which can be served with or without the Nena signature sauce, a creamy jalapeño garlic salsa. These empanadas come baked or fried, filled with beef, cheese, and other tasty ingredients depending on which one you order.

The feature empanadas on next week’s menu include chicken, seafood, and beyond meat. The chicken is made with aji amarillo and aji mirasol chilies, and the seafood option is filled with prawns, calamari, clams, and scallops.

Make sure to grab an Inca Kola to go with it. This much-loved drink from Peru is a golden cola and the only soft drink to outsell Coca-Cola in its domestic market.

Pre-orders are available now so don’t miss out on this incredible food spot we only get to see once a month.

Nena’s Empanadas

Address: 10810 124st Street, Edmonton

Instagram