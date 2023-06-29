A longtime weatherman with Global Edmonton is leaving soon

Jesse Beyer is leaving Global News Edmonton.

The chief meteorologist has been part of the Global News team for the last eight years but made the announcement yesterday that this would be his last week on the air.

“We’ll talk about this more in the next few days, but thanks to everyone for having me in your home daily for the past eight years,” he said, adding he will say his “official” goodbyes on Friday.

For about eight years Jesse Beyer has been our chief meteorologist but this is his last week on air at Global Edmonton. However, he isn’t leaving the building — find out what’s next in this conversation with @CADevaney. #yeg #yegwx pic.twitter.com/fiI4OfVh2p — Global Edmonton (@GlobalEdmonton) June 28, 2023

Beyer is leaving to pursue a new role in sales and revenue with Corus Entertainment, the parent company of Global News.

In 2015, Beyer first joined the news organization as chief meteorologist on Global’s Early News at 5 and News Hour at 6. Previously, he worked as a co-host on the morning show at CTV Edmonton.