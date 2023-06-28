Police release video of brazen daylight shooting in west Edmonton

Edmonton Police Service (EPS) is investigating a brazen daylight shooting in west Edmonton on Saturday evening.

Around 6:45 pm, police responded to several 911 calls about gunshots being heard in the Ormsby Place neighbourhood near Callingwood.

A man was reportedly walking with his family when a red Nissan Rogue pulled up behind them on Ormsby Crescent. Two men in masks ran from the vehicle and began chasing the man while firing several gunshots at him.

EPS seeks public’s assistance to identify suspects and vehicle in connection to brazen weekend shooting in west Edmonton. At approximately 6:45 p.m., Saturday, June 24, 2023, West Branch patrol officers responded to the area of Ormsby Crescent.https://t.co/oK19uUUyyo pic.twitter.com/ykuuK9EBGw — Edmonton Police (@edmontonpolice) June 28, 2023

The two suspects later chased the man southeast through a greenspace between Ormsby Crescent and Ormsby Road East, while still firing shots at him. They later got back in their Nissan and fled the area.

Somehow, neither the man nor his family were struck.

“This was an extremely dangerous incident that occurred in broad daylight in a residential neighbourhood filled with families,” said Acting Inspector Eric Stewart of the EPS Organized Crime Branch.

“It’s fortunate there weren’t other children or people in the park at that time Saturday, or we may be talking about innocent people getting injured or even killed.”

EPS believes the incident was a targeted shooting.

Police are releasing photos and video of the shooting and asking residents who live around the greenspace between Ormsby Crescent and Ormsby Road East to check their homes for any potential damage from gunshots. Any residential camera video footage is also being sought after.

So far this year, there have been 95 shooting occurrences in Edmonton, according to police, up 25% over last year. On this date last year, there had been 76 shooting occurrences in Edmonton.