Jaromir Jagr explains how close he was to signing with the Oilers

Jaromir Jagr was almost an Edmonton Oiler.

This story has been brought up in the past, but recently, the legendary 51-year-old sat down with the Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, during which time he discussed just how close he was to becoming an Oiler.

Jagr explained that after the 2007-08 season, he wanted to return to the New York Rangers, but they weren’t comfortable offering him anything more than a one-year deal. Before this, he had informed Omsk Avangard in the KHL that he would sign with them if a deal could not be worked out with the Rangers.

After realizing a deal with the Rangers couldn’t be worked out, he knew he would need to keep his word and commit to Omsk. That said, an offer from the Oilers as a free agent shortly afterward almost had him change his mind.

“Because I promised [Omsk], if I don’t sign with New York, I’ll go to Russia. I wanted to keep my promise,” Jagr explained. “But then, on July 2, Edmonton called. I didn’t want to break the promise. I believe in karma, so if you promise something and you break it, it’s just not good.”

Though Jagr would not confirm how much money he was paid for the three seasons he spent in Omsk, he did mention that it was less than he was offered to go to Edmonton.

“I would’ve made more money in the NHL with the offer I got in Edmonton,” Jagr said. “I could’ve made a lot more.”

In the end, Jagr went to the KHL for three seasons before returning to the NHL with the Philadelphia Flyers for the 2011-12 campaign. He wound up playing an additional six seasons in the NHL, split between the Dallas Stars, Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Florida Panthers, and Calgary Flames. Though finished in the NHL, he continues to play in the Czech Republic, scoring five goals and 14 points in 26 games with the Kladno Knights this season.