So many Edmontonians are watching the Oilers officials can track bathroom breaks

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
May 30 2022, 4:53 pm
Jo Panuwat D/Shutterstock | @EdmontonOilers/Twitter

Edmonton is in full Oilers playoff fever and during a game in the last series against the Flames, officials over at EPCOR could literally see spikes in water use during intermissions.

Hmmm, that sure does sound like a lot of bathroom breaks!

“Check out the peaks and valleys of water consumption as our water treatment teams worked hard to make sure #Oilers fans caught every second of the action,” EPCOR tweeted.

According to a graph that the utility company shared on Twitter, during the Oilers vs. Flames game on Sunday, May 22 water consumption in the city started to decline around the time the puck drop occurred.

The usage then SPIKES back near the end of the first period, declines again until another spike at the end of the second and third periods, where usage remained high again after the game.

Game 1 of the Oilers vs. Avalanche series goes Tuesday night in Denver with puck drop set for 6 pm MT.

