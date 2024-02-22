Jake DeBrusk wins adorable push-up bet with dad against Oilers

If Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk wasn’t motivated to end his scoring slump against the Edmonton Oilers last night, his dad certainly sparked something.

The 27-year-old had himself a homecoming, returning to his hometown to play against his childhood team. It was an emotional one as he reunited with his dad, Louie DeBrusk, who used to play for the Oilers and is now a broadcaster for Sportsnet.

During warmups, Louie was in his usual spot between the player benches and was able to flag down Jake for a quick interview. The two are no strangers to the camera, having shared a special moment earlier this season and being caught chatting in the Bruins locker room at yesterday’s morning skate.

The father-and-son duo made their relationship even more heartwarming as Louie cashed in a golden ticket that Jake made him when he was just a kid. The request on the ticket? Score a goal or an assist in the game, or do 30 push-ups. Talk about some tough love from Dad.

"A goal, assist, or 30 pushups" 🎟️

@LouDeBrusk cashed in the golden ticket his son Jake gifted him when he was a kid. 🥹 pic.twitter.com/YRpqrgxuvb — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 22, 2024

That was all the motivation the Bruins veteran needed, as he was able to score his first goal in nine games in the second period to help give Boston a 4-1 lead. The celebration shows you just how much that one meant to him.

“I don’t think he wanted to do push-ups,” laughed Louie on the Sportsnet broadcast. “Congrats, kiddo.”

Louie is no stranger to seeing his kid score in the NHL. Back in 2017, the former Oilers tough guy shed some tears when he was in attendance for Jake’s first NHL goal.

DeBrusk now has 13 goals and 27 points on the season. The timely goal helped the Bruins fend off a ferocious third-period comeback by the Oilers as they eventually won the game 6-5 in OT off of a beautiful game-winner by defenceman Charlie McAvoy.

The next time these two teams meet will be in Boston on March 5.