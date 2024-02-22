The Edmonton Oilers are having some trouble figuring out why they are struggling so much in second periods recently.

Since the NHL All-Star break, the team has been outscored 17-7 in the middle frame. It has, on multiple nights, been the period where they lose absolute control of the game. It happened again on Wednesday night, as they allowed the Boston Bruins to open up a 4-1 lead after entering the second period tied 1-1. Edmonton made it a game but eventually lost 6-5 in OT.

It’s starting to become a concerning trend, and not even the players fully understand what is happening.

“If we had the answers, we’d fix it right away,” Corey Perry told reporters after the game. “If we play the way we can, the way we played the last five minutes of that second period, we hemmed them in, they couldn’t change, they iced the puck a few times, and we just kept rolling them over, that’s how we have to play.

“We know we can do it; we just gotta put it together.”

This is a good Oilers team, one that has the potential to make some serious noise in the playoffs, but this recent stretch of poor second periods is starting to reveal their holes. The level of goaltending the team has come to expect from Stuart Skinner has dipped over the last few weeks, the defensive group could use some rejuvenation, and the team is lacking at least one more bonafide scorer in the top six.

Some of these problems can be fixed by Oilers GM Ken Holland ahead of the trade deadline next month, but others will have to be fixed internally. Guys like Skinner, Brett Kulak, and Vincent Desharnais have seen their games slip since the break, and it is contributing to some of these breakdowns. Also, the play of Darnell Nurse-Cody Ceci on Edmonton’s second pairing has been underwhelming.

Warren Foegele, who scored two goals last night, echoed that sentiment.

“For this group, I think we got to have a better second period,” he told reporters. “Felt like, even though the goals were going in, we actually had a better second period, but it’s something that’s bleeding in our game and something we know we gotta improve.”

Even head coach Kris Knoblauch isn’t certain why the team is struggling so much in second periods, though he did attribute at least some of those troubles to their slumping penalty kill of late.

“I’m not sure,” Knoblauch said after last night’s game. “Last few games, I don’t think we’ve given up much five-on-five; a lot of it is the penalty kill, clean that up, and it’s not so much.”

Perhaps the most puzzling thing about these current struggles is how they seem to vanish after the second period comes to a close. The Oilers have been a magnificent third-period team since the break, outscoring opponents 16-8 in the final frame.

Whatever it is that’s contributing to these middle-frame woes, they will have to figure things out down the stretch if they want to have a chance at catching both the Vegas Golden Knights or Vancouver Canucks in their division.