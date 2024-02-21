"Special place": Bruins' DeBrusk reunites with dad before taking on Oilers

Tonight will be a special night for Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk, as he is back in his hometown to take on the Edmonton Oilers.

DeBrusk was born in the city back in 1996 while his dad, Sportsnet commentator Louie DeBrusk, played for the Oilers. He grew up as an Oilers fan, and as he eventually found his way into the NHL, he never lost his affinity for the city despite playing on the East Coast in Boston.

“I think it’s always a special place to come back,” DeBrusk told reporters after the Bruins’ morning skate. “I don’t get to see the rest of my family and stuff like that for 90% of the year, so it’s always special for me to fit everything in.

“These are special games for me.”

Despite being a commentator for Sportsnet’s Oilers coverage, Louie keeps a close eye on Jake while he plays with the Bruins. Earlier this season, Louie took part in Boston’s dad trip, where the two shared a special moment.

Of course, with this being a homecoming for the 27-year-old, the pair spent some time catching up in the Bruins locker room this morning. Tony Brar with Oilers TV was able to snap a pic of the family reunion.

DeBrusk and his dad have made headlines over the years. The hulking Louie, known for his fighting ability throughout his NHL career, showed some vulnerability on camera back when Jake scored his first NHL goal with the Bruins in 2017.

The Oilers will have to be on the lookout for DeBrusk on the ice tonight. Though he has no points in his last nine contests, he will be more than motivated to break that slump against his hometown team.

It appears he will be on Boston’s second line alongside Pavel Zacha and David Pastrnak.

Gametime for tonight’s game will be a late one, with puck drop set for 8 pm MT on Sportsnet.