Oilers broadcaster DeBrusk shares special moment with son Jake

It was an emotional Wednesday night for Edmonton Oilers broadcaster Louie DeBrusk.

Fans watching games may have noticed that DeBrusk has not been on the broadcast team over the past couple of days. That’s because he has been on the Boston Bruins father’s trip, where his son Jake DeBrusk plays.

While on the trip, Jake played in his 402nd NHL game, which, by itself, might not mean much, but it marked a special milestone for the DeBrusk family as it surpassed Louie’s career total of 401 NHL games.

"I'll never catch him in penalty minutes."@JDebrusk (402) on surpassing his father @LouDeBrusk (401) in career games on Wednesday night with him in the stands.#NHLBruins pic.twitter.com/KmOCyfuLaL — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) November 23, 2023

Louie played a total of 11 years in the NHL between 1991 and 2003. The majority of his career was spent playing with the Oilers, where he served as an enforcer, racking up 797 penalty minutes. He ended his NHL career with 1,161 minutes spent in the penalty box.

Though Jake was able to surpass his dad’s game total, he’ll have to change his game if he wants to catch him in penalties.

“I’ll never catch him in penalty minutes,” said Jake. “It’s one of those things where I looked up to him and just wanted to be like my dad, so it was one of those things where it’s kind of cool to follow in his footsteps in that sense.”

Louie looked as proud as ever of his son during an interview following the Bruins 3-1 victory over the Florida Panthers.

“That’s the only thing I’ll ever have on you [is the penalty minutes],” laughed Louie.

The father-son duo has had plenty of heartwarming moments over the course of Jake’s career. Back in 2017, the big man shed some tears in the crowd after watching his son score his first NHL goal in his first game against the Nashville Predators.

It’s been a long road for Debrusk since that moment. Over his 402-game career so far, he now has 121 goals and 233 points all with the Bruins. That is much more than the 24 goals and 41 points his dad was able to accomplish in the NHL.