Your itinerary for the ultimate 48 hours in Edmonton this summer

When you’re only visiting Edmonton for a short time, it can be easy to miss all the fantastic sights, sounds, and events taking place throughout the city.

We know that there are many things to brag about, though; the food scene in Edmonton is amazing, the river valley is home to beautiful parks, and the city has a unique character unmatched in Alberta.

So, if you’re visiting the city or have visitors and you really want to show off all Edmonton has to offer, here is your plan for the perfect 48 hours in Edmonton.

Day 1

Morning: Start your morning off right with coffee and breakfast while taking in stunning views of Edmonton’s River Valley. We recommend hitting up Farrow on 109th Street for its tasty coffee and The Grick Middle, a breakfast sandwich that will totally blow your mind. Once you’ve picked up some breakfast, head up the Street, park yourself on a bench, and enjoy the views of the High Level Bridge and River Valley.

Afternoon: Go check out a festival! Edmonton is affectionately known as the “Festival City,” and we love how it comes alive in the summer through all of the incredible festivals that call this city home. Check out our roundup of the 10 festivals we look forward to each summer.

Evening: Head down to Whyte Avenue for dinner. This area has plenty of excellent restaurants to check out. No matter where you go, you won’t be disappointed!

Night: Just off Whyte Avenue is Happy Beer Street (99th Street), a bustling brewery corridor you’ll want to check out. After a busy day, what could be better than an ice-cold glass of beer on a summer night?! If drinking isn’t your thing, no worries. Check out some of the incredible spots to get ice cream on Whyte Avenue.

Day 2

Morning: No trip to Edmonton is complete without stopping at the West Edmonton Mall. Get there early so you can pick a prime parking spot, and spend a couple of hours wandering around one of the largest malls in North America. Do a little shopping while you’re at it too!

Afternoon: Check out Fort Edmonton Park. This historic location is nestled on 64 acres of forested parkland along the river valley, and there are plenty of fun things to check out and do while visiting. Learn a little bit about Edmonton’s history while enjoying all kinds of games, rides, and other activities.

Evening: Jasper Avenue downtown is also home to a wide range of fantastic dining options. Seriously, the food scene here is incredible, and you won’t leave disappointed. Looking for a recommendation? Check out Fu’s Repair Shop on the corner of Jasper Avenue and 109th Street.

Night: Check out a Night Market. You won’t have a hard time finding a Night Market during the summer in Edmonton, these are always fun to explore, and you never know what you’ll find. For example, the 124th Street Grand Market is massive and runs from 4-8 pm on Thursday nights.

So, there you have it! Next time your relatives stop by for a visit and complain that there’s nothing to do here, be sure to show them this list!