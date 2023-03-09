Yelo’d Ice Cream + Bake Shoppe, a popular Filipino bakery and ice cream shop in Edmonton, recently closed its shop at 10150A 82nd Avenue NW.

The local spot had announced on Instagram that it would be closing on Friday, December 23.

“We still love what we do, but we’re going to take a slight pause,” the team stated in the Instagram post. “Yelo’d as you know it will be closing.”

“What does this mean? It means it’s time for you to stock up, come in and say hi and come enjoy some of your favourite Yelo’d original creations.”

Thankfully there was hope, with the team also stating that it would miss everyone, and also to “stay tuned for the amazing things we have planned for 2023.”

That time has come and the ice cream spot recently reopened in its new spot in YEG’s Dominion Hotel at 10324 82nd Avenue.

This is a quaint shop that specializes in soft-serve ice cream, with flavours like pandan and black sesame, as well as baked goods such as bilogs, a round sweet treat.

Grabbing a cold treat here is always a fun experience. You start by choosing the style you want — whether it’s an ice cream cone, cookie sandwich, milkshake, or otherwise — and then pick the flavour.

The signature ice cream here is the ube, a unique purple yam flavour, but there are so many others including mango, pandan, cookies and cream, and more. Cookies, cakes, and tasty bilogs are also on the menu. The coconut blondie with peanut butter butterscotch marshmallows might be our favourite.

The shop opened up its new spot on Monday, March 6.

“Thank you to all who came out this weekend to visit our new home.”

Yelo’d Ice Cream + Bake Shoppe

Address: 10324 82nd Avenue, Edmonton

Instagram