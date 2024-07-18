EventsNews

Ciao! Italian Air Force aerobatic team set to fly over Edmonton today

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Jul 18 2024, 1:00 pm
Ciao! Italian Air Force aerobatic team set to fly over Edmonton today
Consolato Generale d’Italia a Toronto

Keep an eye on the sky because an iconic aerobatic team will fly over Edmonton today.

The Italian Air Force aerobatic team, known as Frecce Tricolori, is touring Canada and the United States this summer for the first time in more than 30 years. The multifaceted tour will include a series of events and flyovers, including one over Edmonton.

“The North America Tour will be an opportunity to organize a redeployment thousands of kilometres away from Italy and to share the values, technology, professionalism and teamwork skills of the Italian Air Force,” the consulate general of Italy in Toronto wrote.

The tour kicked off earlier this summer with a performance on June 22 in Bagotville, Quebec, to celebrate with Canada the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Airforce.

Yesterday evening, downtown Vancouver was treated to an aerial spectacle by the Italian Air Force.

The aerobatics team will fly over Edmonton today and then head to Cold Lake for performances on July 20 and 21.

You can follow the Italian Air Force aerobatic team’s activities and the stages of the North America Tour 2024 here.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ Listed
+ News
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop