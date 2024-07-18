Keep an eye on the sky because an iconic aerobatic team will fly over Edmonton today.

The Italian Air Force aerobatic team, known as Frecce Tricolori, is touring Canada and the United States this summer for the first time in more than 30 years. The multifaceted tour will include a series of events and flyovers, including one over Edmonton.

“The North America Tour will be an opportunity to organize a redeployment thousands of kilometres away from Italy and to share the values, technology, professionalism and teamwork skills of the Italian Air Force,” the consulate general of Italy in Toronto wrote.

The tour kicked off earlier this summer with a performance on June 22 in Bagotville, Quebec, to celebrate with Canada the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Airforce.

Yesterday evening, downtown Vancouver was treated to an aerial spectacle by the Italian Air Force.

The aerobatics team will fly over Edmonton today and then head to Cold Lake for performances on July 20 and 21.

You can follow the Italian Air Force aerobatic team’s activities and the stages of the North America Tour 2024 here.