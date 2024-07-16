Some parts of Elk Island National Park will no longer be accessible 24 hours a day, following dozens of complaints ranging from noise to illegal campfires.

Parks Canada says over the last six weeks, it has received over 50 night noise complaints and reports of more than 35 illegal fires at the Astotin Day-Use Area, prompting the national park to implement nightly closures from 11 pm to 7 am.

“Visitor safety is a top priority for Parks Canada,” Elk Island National Park wrote in a Facebook post.

“This measure will help reinforce quiet time for campers and keep the beach safe by preventing illegal camping and illegal fires.”

The campgrounds in the Astotin Day-Use Area will remain open to registered campers.

Other parts of the park that are now restricted to daytime use include the Tawayik Day-Use Area and the Moss Lake Trailhead Area.

As the park is a popular spot for stargazers, Parks Canada says it may allow entry during some celestial events, such as the peak of the Perseid meteor shower in August and the Elk Island National Park Star Party on September 1. Details will be released closer to these events.

“Other areas in the park presently remain open to view the night sky in a safe location. Please drive on roadways and park only in designated parking lots. It is illegal to drive or park off-road in a national park.”