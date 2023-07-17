Canada’s largest indie games festival is happening in Edmonton this week

A massive games showcase featuring top developers from across the industry will be in Edmonton this week, and local gamers and creators will want to check it out.

Game Discovery Exhibition (GDX) is a conference that takes place at the Northern Alberta Institute of Technology from July 19 to 20, and an exhibition at Edmonton Expo Centre during K-Days from July 21 to 23.

The eighth iteration of GDX is presented by Interactive Arts Alberta (IAA) and will spotlight the latest and greatest in video games, board games, AR/VR, escape rooms, serious and educational games, and more.

“We are excited to bring back the Game Discovery Exhibition to highlight cool new projects from indie game developers around the world,” said Derek Kwan, GDX co-organizer, in a release. “Our goal is to foster a thriving indie scene that connects game developers to new audiences.

“With so many games being released each year, it is increasingly difficult to discover new experiences. Whether you are a casual gamer or a hardcore esports player, we are confident that this year’s lineup of games will not disappoint.”

GDX conference attendees can look forward to industry-leading professional development in a variety of areas, including artificial intelligence and machine learning; equity, diversity, and inclusion; leadership; and indie community building. More than 25 speakers will lead insightful panel discussions and workshops in game design, organizational culture, emerging technologies, and more.

“If you are looking for an affordable way to level up your game development skills, then the GDX conference is the event for you,” explained Kwan. “We are delivering content that is relevant for indie and AAA developers, and we have a slate of exceptional speakers coming to Edmonton to provide their expertise.”

Gamers of all ages and skill levels will want to visit the exhibition taking place at K-Days, Edmonton’s biggest festival. This year’s exhibition is three times larger than 2022’s event and includes over 20 studios exhibiting their indie games. There will be a board game lounge, e-sports tournaments, and an artisan alley with geeky delights.

“The event truly places the focus on our local creators, which is why we are proud to be part of the Maker Faire at K-Days,” Kwan added. “GDX is about promoting games and games culture, both digital and analogue, and we are thrilled to offer Albertan developers a free opportunity to exhibit, thanks to our incredible partners like Explore Edmonton and Alberta Innovates.”

When: July 19 to 23, 2023

Time: Various times

Where: NAIT Productivity and Innovation Centre — 10210 Princess Elizabeth Avenue NW, Edmonton (conference); Edmonton Expo Centre & Exhibition Grounds 7515 – 118 Avenue Edmonton (exhibition)

Cost: Various, purchase online