Intent Coffee has officially closed its doors in Edmonton

Jul 30 2021, 2:08 pm
A popular coffee shop in south Edmonton has announced its closed.

Intent Coffee made the announcement on its website and Instagram, detailing, “it is with a heavy heart to inform you that we are now closed due to a financial crisis.”

 

The shop opened 10 months ago and prided itself on being a Pilipino/x owned & QTBIPOC ran coffee collective.

It was located in Southgate Centre Mall.

