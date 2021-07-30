A popular coffee shop in south Edmonton has announced its closed.

Intent Coffee made the announcement on its website and Instagram, detailing, “it is with a heavy heart to inform you that we are now closed due to a financial crisis.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Intent Coffee (@intentcoffee.yeg)

The shop opened 10 months ago and prided itself on being a Pilipino/x owned & QTBIPOC ran coffee collective.

It was located in Southgate Centre Mall.