It’s an art exhibit quite like no other, and you’ve only got a few days left to check it out. It’s your last chance to visit a mesmerizing Van Gogh experience in Edmonton.

The Imagine Van Gogh exhibit introduced a new way to experience old favourites like “Sunflowers,” “The Starry Night,” and a number of the Dutch artist’s self-portraits.

The dazzling exhibit opened at the start of July and has been a hit among Edmontonians.

The immersive exhibit has been seen by people across Europe and North America, including Vancouver, Winnipeg, Montreal and Calgary.

All good things must come to an end, with the exhibit rolling out of the city after Sunday, September 26.

So go check out more than 200 of Van Gogh’s paintings, including some of his most famous works, created between 1888 and 1890 in Provence, Arles, and Auvers-sur-Oise.

When: Now until September 26, 2021

Where: Edmonton EXPO Centre (7515 118th Avenue NW)

Tickets: All tickets must be purchased online here