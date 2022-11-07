Arctic chill: Edmonton temperatures could feel like the -30s this week

Time to fetch those hefty winter coats in Edmonton, with wind chill values this week in YEG expected to dip as low as -35°C some nights.

According to The Weather Network, Tuesday night has a brisk low of -26°C that will feel like a jaw-dropping -35°C.

Wednesday is a little bit better with an overnight low of -23°C, however, it’s still expected to feel like -32°C. Brrr!

The wicked drop in temperature shouldn’t be too much of a surprise to Edmontonians though — it is November, and if you checked YEG’s November forecast, the occasional blast of cold air was in the cards.

So, while you are staying inside keeping warm these next couple of evenings, you might as well check out our roundup of the best spots to see Christmas lights and displays in Edmonton this year. You can never be too prepared for the holiday season!