Fresh off the heels of his 900th NHL point, Connor McDavid is set to make more Edmonton Oilers history very soon.

The Oilers captain went supernova on Tuesday night, notching his 10th five-point night of his career during a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers. Point 900 came on a beautiful no-look backhand assist on a Zach Hyman goal in the second period. McDavid then added three more assists and a first-period goal to bring his career total up to 903.

A beautiful pass by McDavid for point number 900! 🥇 pic.twitter.com/Mmk00mfR5A — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 3, 2024

As it stands, this is good enough for fifth in Oilers franchise scoring, but that won’t be the case for long. The reigning Hart Trophy winner is just a mere four points from surpassing Hockey Hall of Famer and Oilers legend Glenn Anderson’s total of 906.

Not only is McDavid primed to secure fourth place in Oilers franchise scoring before he turns 27 on January 13, but he will also probably do it in more than 200 fewer games than Anderson as well.

After that, the only players that stand in his way of top spot are Jari Kurri, Mark Messier, and Wayne Gretzky. There is a good chance that McDavid can catch those first two as early as next season.

When it comes to goals, there will be a little bit of ongoing competition for who will be in the top five. At the moment, McDavid ranks sixth all-time on the Oilers with 317 goals, which is seven behind teammate Leon Draisaitl, who has 324.

While we’re at it, Edmonton’s longest-tenured player, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, is also on the verge of passing an Oilers legend in points. His 668 career points are just one behind legendary defenceman and current Oilers assistant coach Paul Coffey’s 669 points while in an Edmonton uniform.

Both McDavid and Nugent-Hopkins have a chance to make history on home ice this Saturday as the Oilers host the Ottawa Senators on Hockey Night in Canada.