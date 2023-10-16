Average rent for a one-bedroom in Edmonton costs over $14,000 a year

A new rent report from Zumper has revealed that the average rent for a one-bedroom in Edmonton amounts to over $14,000 a year.
The Canadian Rent Report from Zumper saw Vancouver remain at the top of the list, with a one-bedroom going for a staggering $2,800 per month, with a two-bedroom landing at $3,960.
Edmonton could be found way down on the list at #21, with a one-bedroom coming to $1,180 per month, a 4.4% increase month-over-month, and a 16.8% increase from October 2022 to October 2023.
When you do the math, the average rent for an entire year in Edmonton at that price point would equate to $14,160. That number is a little scary when just this past February the yearly total worked out to a little over $12,000.
Our friends to the south in Calgary saw one of the largest price increases out of any city in Canada, with a one-bedroom growing a whopping 27% year-over-year to $1,880.
The average rent for an entire year in Calgary at that price point would equate to $22,560.
Kelowna, BC, had the fastest-growing rent last month, climbing 6.3%, while Halifax, Nova Scotia, saw the largest monthly decline, dropping 3.6%.
The Zumper Canadian Rent Report analyzes rental data from hundreds of thousands of active listings across the country.
Listings are then aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate median asking rents for the top 23 most populous metro areas.