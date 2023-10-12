5 unique Airbnbs in Edmonton you have to book for your next staycation

If you’re looking for the perfect fall staycation, check out one of these unique Airbnb stays you can book in Edmonton right now.

From luxury relaxation to indoor glamping and old electrical substations, some really cute options are available around the city.

Here are five unique Airbnb stays in Edmonton:

For the climate-conscious, this unique laneway home was built in 2023 using ecologically friendly materials. It features a modern, colourful and efficient design, with local artists’ work throughout the space. Also, did we mention it’s covered in tree bark?

This unique Airbnb is located inside a decommissioned electrical building that has been redesigned to feature a New York-style loft, gardens, and guest spaces. The location is pretty hard to beat, too, as it’s just a short walk to some stunning views off Strathearn Drive.

Enjoy a stay at this immaculately decorated and Pinterest-worthy two-bedroom apartment. No details were spared in this apartment, complete with every luxury you need for a lovely staycation in Edmonton.

Treat yourself to a staycation at the guesthouse of the Davidson Manor, a historic residence from 1912. From the unique vaulted ceilings to the freestanding tub with stunning views, this is one special spot to escape it all.

Cozy Indoor Glamping near Rogers Arena The camping season may be coming to an end, but you can still enjoy a luxurious glamping experience in this unique loft apartment near Rogers Place. Complete with a canvas tent and other luxury amenities, it’ll feel like you’re sleeping under the stars without being cold!