Real EstateUrbanizedEdmonton Homes

You need to make nearly $88K to afford an average Edmonton home

Laine Mitchell
Laine Mitchell
|
Oct 16 2023, 3:21 pm
You need to make nearly $88K to afford an average Edmonton home
Tomas Kulaja/Shutterstock

Buying a home is a major step in adulthood for Edmontonians, and according to Rate Hub, hopeful homeowners need to make nearly $88,000 yearly to afford one.

Edmonton was the second most affordable city out of the 10 cities sampled, with only Winnipeg besting YEG.

The average home price in September 2023 in Edmonton landed at $373,400, a decrease of $700 from the prior month; however, an increase in the stress test and mortgage rate offset that drop.

Edmontonians required $1,390 more cash to buy a home in September compared to August, which is not welcome news to our wallets.

“The stress test is the highest it has ever been, exceeding the high water mark that was set last month,” says James Laird, Co-CEO of Ratehub.ca and president of CanWise mortgage lender, on its website.

“Home values dropped in all 10 cities we looked at, yet still became less affordable. August to September data highlights how impactful even a minor rate increase is on affordability.”

Ratehub.ca

Vancouver led the country with a wicked $250,000 income required to buy a home, followed by Toronto at $235,100 and Victoria at $187,900.

Our friends to the south of us in Calgary require a way higher salary to afford a home, with residents needing an income of $123,000 to buy a home.

According to Laird, softening in market prices isn’t enough to counter today’s steep borrowing costs, with little relief on the horizon for home buyers until the Bank of Canada actively starts to cut rates.

“Home values are going to need to drop a lot more to offset the impact of the sharp rate increases,” he added.

GET MORE EDMONTON NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Laine MitchellLaine Mitchell
+ Real Estate
+ Urbanized
+ Edmonton Homes
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop