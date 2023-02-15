Average rent for a one-bedroom in Edmonton amounts to over $12,000 a year
A new rent report from Zumper has revealed that the average rent for a one-bedroom in Edmonton amounts to over $12,000 a year.
The Canadian Rent Report from Zumper saw Vancouver remain at the top of the list, with a one-bedroom going for a staggering $2,500 per month, with a two-bedroom landing at $3,500.
Edmonton could be found way down on the list at #21, with a one-bedroom coming to $1,020 per month, a 2% increase month-over-month and a 13% increase from January 2022 to January 2023.
When you do the math, the average rent for an entire year in Edmonton at that price point would equate to $12,264.
Our friends to the south in Calgary saw one of the largest price increases out of any city in Canada, with a one-bedroom growing 3.9% last month to $1,610.
Burnaby, BC, had the fastest-growing rent last month, climbing 4.1%, while Halifax, Nova Scotia, saw the largest monthly decline, dropping 5.3%.
The Zumper Canadian Rent Report analyzes rental data from hundreds of thousands of active listings across the country.
Listings are then aggregated on a monthly basis to calculate median asking rents for the top 23 most populous metro areas.