From classics to unique flavours, there are plenty of spots to find some amazing donuts in Edmonton to suit your taste.

So if you are in the market for a mermaid-inspired donut or a strawberry cheesecake, get ready to head out and get your hands on some of the best donuts in Edmonton you need to try at least once.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Destination Doughnuts (@destinationdoughnuts)

I mean just look at the name, Destination Doughnuts IS the destination for sweet, savoury delicious donuts. Their flavours are unique and fun, like mango explosion, strawberry cheesecake and Reese’s pieces. Go grab one, or a dozen, we won’t tell.

Address: 10548 124 Street NW Edmonton

Phone: 780-473-7875

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Doughnut Party (@doughnutparty)

Life is short, so why not spice it up a little by checking out Doughnut Party. Their donuts are downright beautiful, with many exquisite and gorgeous colouring and little toppings. If you have someone in your life who loves donuts and has a birthday coming up, be sure to order their “Happy Birthday Box.” Donuts that spell out happy birthday? I’m in.

Address: 11980 104 Avenue NW, Edmonton

Phone: 780-467-5760

Instagram

They’ve been churning out delicious donuts for more than 20 years, and you can tell. The donuts from the Sherwood Park Bakery are of the best quality, with bursts of flavour and the first bite feeling you’re looking for. Their cinnamon buns are a treat too. We know it’s not *in* Edmonton, but it’s a short drive and worthy to be included on our list.

Address: 969 Ordze Road, Sherwood Park

Phone: 780-467-5760

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Flirt Cupcakes (@flirtcupcakes)

Although their specialty is cupcakes, don’t discount Flirt Cupcakes when it comes to their donut game. Their works are fun and imaginative, like their unicorn and mermaid donuts. They are almost too pretty to want to eat!

Address: 10158 82 Avenue Edmonton

Phone: 780-757-4899

Instagram

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hello Mochi (@hellomochi.ca)

Featuring an ever-revolving list of creations, Hello Mochi has become a staple at the Bountiful Farmers Market. Their donuts are scrumptious, so make sure you check in often to see what new flavour is coming down the pipe next.

Address: Bountiful Farmers Market, 3696 97 Street

Phone: 780-757-4899

Instagram