Best donuts in Edmonton you need to try at least once
From classics to unique flavours, there are plenty of spots to find some amazing donuts in Edmonton to suit your taste.
So if you are in the market for a mermaid-inspired donut or a strawberry cheesecake, get ready to head out and get your hands on some of the best donuts in Edmonton you need to try at least once.
- See also:
Destination Doughnuts
View this post on Instagram
I mean just look at the name, Destination Doughnuts IS the destination for sweet, savoury delicious donuts. Their flavours are unique and fun, like mango explosion, strawberry cheesecake and Reese’s pieces. Go grab one, or a dozen, we won’t tell.
Address: 10548 124 Street NW Edmonton
Phone: 780-473-7875
Doughnut Party
View this post on Instagram
Life is short, so why not spice it up a little by checking out Doughnut Party. Their donuts are downright beautiful, with many exquisite and gorgeous colouring and little toppings. If you have someone in your life who loves donuts and has a birthday coming up, be sure to order their “Happy Birthday Box.” Donuts that spell out happy birthday? I’m in.
Address: 11980 104 Avenue NW, Edmonton
Phone: 780-467-5760
Sherwood Park Bakery
They’ve been churning out delicious donuts for more than 20 years, and you can tell. The donuts from the Sherwood Park Bakery are of the best quality, with bursts of flavour and the first bite feeling you’re looking for. Their cinnamon buns are a treat too. We know it’s not *in* Edmonton, but it’s a short drive and worthy to be included on our list.
Address: 969 Ordze Road, Sherwood Park
Phone: 780-467-5760
Flirt Cupcakes
View this post on Instagram
Although their specialty is cupcakes, don’t discount Flirt Cupcakes when it comes to their donut game. Their works are fun and imaginative, like their unicorn and mermaid donuts. They are almost too pretty to want to eat!
Address: 10158 82 Avenue Edmonton
Phone: 780-757-4899
Hello Mochi
View this post on Instagram
Featuring an ever-revolving list of creations, Hello Mochi has become a staple at the Bountiful Farmers Market. Their donuts are scrumptious, so make sure you check in often to see what new flavour is coming down the pipe next.
Address: Bountiful Farmers Market, 3696 97 Street
Phone: 780-757-4899