People are reselling tickets for Backstreet Boys in Edmonton for $2,000+

They are iconic, legendary, and changed the pop music landscape in the late 1990s and early 2000s. But are tickets to the Backstreet Boys worth thousands of dollars?

Some people reselling pairs of tickets to Friday’s concert in Edmonton at Rogers Place Arena seem to think so.

You might also like: A province is giving everyone $500 and people have thoughts about it

Alberta's fall forecast: Catch the autumn leaves while you can

"Rather obvious": A sign of shrinkflation in an Alberta store has people talking

Front row floor seats to the Backstreet Boys DNA World Tour are going for more than $1,500 and $2,000, per ticket.

The highest resale is for a section in the 100s in the arena, priced at a staggering $2,460 per ticket, according to Ticketmaster Canada.

If you are yearning to hear all of their greatest hits like “I Want It That Way,” “Quit Playing Games With My Heart” and the fantastic “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back),” you are in business.

Luckily, there are still plenty of tickets to the Backstreet Boys show available for the moderate price of $79, which is a much easier price to work with!

The show at Rogers Place kicks off at 7:30 pm on Friday with a special event beforehand with the TG ICE Friday Backstreet Boys pre-concert event in ICE District Plaza.

Fans are invited down to ICE District Plaza in advance of Friday’s sold-out show to walk the red carpet and strike a pose in the 360-degree Glam Cam experience.

The event will also feature a variety of food and beverage options and live music from Edmonton-based artists Josh Sahunta, Tanjeryne, DJ Seaglass, and the Rhythm FX Dance Team dressed in ’90s pop fashion and dancing all the ’90s moves.

Gates to ICE District Plaza open at 3 pm with doors to Rogers Place opening at 6:30 pm.

Admission to the event is free of charge, but space is limited so it’s suggested you arrive early.