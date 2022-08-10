All 10 of these $1M+ Edmonton homes are for sale right now (PHOTOS)
Aug 10 2022, 10:38 pm
August has been a busy month so far for million-dollar home listings in Edmonton, and we’ve rounded up some gorgeous homes that have hit the market so far this month.
From one that looks like it’s straight out of Hansel and Gretel to a home that is currently one of the most expensive for sale in YEG, let’s daydream about owning some of these impressive homes, shall we?
$1,395,000: 192 Saskatchewan Drive S NW
- Six bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- Unique features include: Across its more than 4,500 square feet, this home has two dens, a gourmet kitchen, a double oven and air conditioners.
$2,239,000: 8408 1128 Street NW
- Five bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Unique features include open riser stairs, a games area, a wet bar, a hot tub and a brick fireplace in the backyard.
$1,899,000: 86 Valleyview Cr NW
- Six bedrooms
- Five bathrooms
- Unique features include gas fireplaces, an inground pool and patio area and the possible option of creating a rooftop deck.
$4,295,000: 12511 Grand View Drive NW
- Four bedrooms
- Five bathrooms
- Unique features include an indoor pool, three levels of indoor and outdoor living space, a sauna, an elevator and a massive marble island in the kitchen.
$1,388,000: 8724 137 Street NW
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Unique features include a chef’s kitchen, a landscaped backyard, a butler pantry, a soaker tub in the main bedroom, a gym and a sauna.
$2,148,000: 5526 Mcluhan Boulevard NW
- Three bedrooms
- Two bathrooms
- Unique features include an exclusive ravine location, a spiral stairway across three floors, a two-store stone wall wood-burning fireplace, a wine cooler and a sauna.
$2,990,000: 5122 Woolsey Li NW
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Unique features include an office, gym, two patios, a gas fireplace, a four-season sunroom, an elevator, a theatre room, a hidden poker lounge room and a bar.
$1,499,000: 3059 Macneil Way NW
- Five bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- Unique features include a two-way fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, a walkthrough pantry, a theatre room and a huge patio in the backyard.
$1,298,000: 6004 107 Street NW
- Six bedrooms
- Four bathrooms
- Unique features include a hot tub, air conditioning, triple pane windows and an office/den.
$1,249,000: 14008 85 Avenue NW
- Four bedrooms
- Three bathrooms
- Unique features include granite counters and a centre island in the kitchen, a recreation room, a gym, a home office and a huge backyard with plenty of trees.