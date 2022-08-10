All 10 of these $1M+ Edmonton homes are for sale right now (PHOTOS)

August has been a busy month so far for million-dollar home listings in Edmonton, and we’ve rounded up some gorgeous homes that have hit the market so far this month.

From one that looks like it’s straight out of Hansel and Gretel to a home that is currently one of the most expensive for sale in YEG, let’s daydream about owning some of these impressive homes, shall we?

You might also like: Boss gives Canadian man the day off from work after big lottery win

A massive new Oilers store has opened up in the ICE District

It'Sugar opening first store in Canada at the West Edmonton Mall

Six bedrooms

Four bathrooms

Unique features include: Across its more than 4,500 square feet, this home has two dens, a gourmet kitchen, a double oven and air conditioners.

Five bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Unique features include open riser stairs, a games area, a wet bar, a hot tub and a brick fireplace in the backyard.

Six bedrooms

Five bathrooms

Unique features include gas fireplaces, an inground pool and patio area and the possible option of creating a rooftop deck.

Four bedrooms

Five bathrooms

Unique features include an indoor pool, three levels of indoor and outdoor living space, a sauna, an elevator and a massive marble island in the kitchen.

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Unique features include a chef’s kitchen, a landscaped backyard, a butler pantry, a soaker tub in the main bedroom, a gym and a sauna.

Three bedrooms

Two bathrooms

Unique features include an exclusive ravine location, a spiral stairway across three floors, a two-store stone wall wood-burning fireplace, a wine cooler and a sauna.

Four bedrooms

Three bathrooms

Unique features include an office, gym, two patios, a gas fireplace, a four-season sunroom, an elevator, a theatre room, a hidden poker lounge room and a bar.

Five bedrooms

Four bathrooms

Unique features include a two-way fireplace, a gourmet kitchen, a walkthrough pantry, a theatre room and a huge patio in the backyard.

Six bedrooms

Four bathrooms

Unique features include a hot tub, air conditioning, triple pane windows and an office/den.