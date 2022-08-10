A house overlooking a treed ravine in Edmonton is giving big Hansel and Gretel vibes and the Tudor-style home is a must-see.

The home at 86 Valleyview Crescent NW is also on a huge plot of landing, more than 17,000 sq ft, to be exact.

The three-storey, 3,600-square-foot house could be all yours for $1,899,000 — let’s dive into what all this unique home has to offer.

When you enter the home you are greeted by a grand foyer and a large living room, complimented by a gas fireplace and coffered ceilings.

The family room has full walls of windows that give you a view of the landscaped backyard that is bursting with mature, lush trees.

There’s also an in-ground pool and patio area, perfect for relaxing around during the all too short summers in Edmonton.

The huge kitchen and dining area are just begging to have family and guests over for entertaining.

Wander onto the second level and you’ll find the main bedroom with another gas fireplace, a lovely ensuite, a walk-in closet, two more large bedrooms, and a luxurious bathroom.

When you make it up to the third floor of the home you’ll come across another bedroom and bathroom, along with a den.

There’s also access to what could be a future rooftop deck — imagine the views and privacy up there… delicious!

A triple oversized garage and a workshop are also on the property, with the garage off of the alley being converted into a loft-style office/studio.

So, there you have it.

This home would be perfect to lounge around in and almost live out the cottage lifestyle in the heart of Edmonton. Imagine throwing on Taylor Swift’s Folklore album, laying in the backyard, and enjoying all the privacy and greenery. We are on board with that.