Oilers set to draw HUGE 50/50 prize in support of Ben Stelter Foundation

The Edmonton Oilers are about to make somebody a very wealthy person.

On Tuesday, the team is set to draw the winner of their Mega 50/50 raffle in support of the Ben Stelter Foundation, Alberta Cancer Foundation, and Movember.

This is the first big raffle of the 2023/24 season for the Oilers and it seems like fans have come out in strong support. As of November 27, the jackpot is currently sitting over $1.2 million.

"We are all affected by cancer & now is the time for all of Oil Country to come together." The #Oilers Mega 50/50 is back for #HockeyFightsCancer in support of @BenStelterFund, @AlbertaCancer & @MovemberCA. Details 📰 https://t.co/1ifJEqK652 Tickets 🎟 https://t.co/YUuxjRYeL8 pic.twitter.com/XPAtbw0aZX — Oilers Foundation (@Oil_Foundation) November 16, 2023

Ben Stelter is a legend among both the Oilers organization and the fan base. He first arrived on the scene in 2022, when he captured the hearts of players and fans alike with his joyous personality while fighting cancer. The six-year-old became a mainstay for the team that season and was among the highlights of the team’s playoff run to the Western Conference Finals that year.

Sadly, Ben lost his fight with cancer in August 2022, inspiring the creation of the Ben Stelter Foundation, which aims to help families of kids with cancer.

The raffle also includes a variety of early-bird prizes including a new Ford Bronco, Zach Bryan concert tickets, lower cash prizes, and various Oilers tickets and merchandise.

Those prizes will be drawn throughout the day with the winning jackpot number set to be announced following Tuesday night’s Oilers game against the Vegas Golden Knights.

You can still get in on the action. Ticket sales for the raffle will be open until 11 pm MT on Tuesday and can be made online by visiting the Oilers Community Foundation’s website.