There will still be plenty of pressure surrounding Edmonton Oilers goaltender Stuart Skinner, but his performance Friday was a big step in the right direction.

Skinner’s performance has been a hot topic among hockey fans through the first quarter of the 2023-24 season, as he wasn’t giving his team the saves needed on a nightly basis. His most recent start heading into Friday’s outing was arguably his lowest point of the season, as he gave up four goals on just 12 shots before being pulled in the first period versus the Carolina Hurricanes.

Friday marked a much different result: the 24-year-old kicked aside all 25 shots he faced from the Washington Capitals in a much-needed 5-0 victory.

“Sometimes it’s harder than maybe it looks,” Skinner said. “Sometimes you know exactly how you’re going to show up the next day. For this one, it was just being able to rest, kind of throw that [last] one away. Just knowing who I am, knowing my game, and sticking to it. I think that was big for me. It’s nice after getting pulled in the first few minutes to get a shutout. It really feels good.”

While there is still plenty of work to be put in to prove that he is out of his slump, this was a good start for Skinner. Many Oilers fans were quick to give props to their team’s young netminder after his big performance.

THAT’S A 25-SAVE SHUTOUT FOR STU, FOLKS 👏 pic.twitter.com/ikUR7CDtNn — Edmonton Oilers (@EdmontonOilers) November 24, 2023

Love to see it. — Drop The Bass (@d3br34k5) November 24, 2023

ATTABOY STU!! I said that he hadn’t earned the start, I have never been happier to be wrong:) — Go Oilers!!! (@44972974Oilers) November 24, 2023

Let’s go Stu — Weston Sutton (@Wessutton00) November 24, 2023

STUUUUU — Dan 👍👍👍 (@Newfoundan) November 24, 2023

STUUUUU — Dan 👍👍👍 (@Newfoundan) November 24, 2023

Skinner is so back — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) November 24, 2023

Good game. Good Win. Happy for Stu. — Sky (@Skylar2115) November 24, 2023



Skinner’s next opportunity to build off of this start will come on Sunday when the Oilers welcome the Anaheim Ducks to town.