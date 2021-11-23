This candle-lit holiday garden walk opens this week in Edmonton

A classic holiday garden walk is returning to the University of Alberta Botanic Garden: Luminaria returns this weekend in Edmonton.

Tickets cost $11 for children and $21 for adults, and they went on sale late last month. Tickets can be found here.

The event usually sells out fast, so those hoping to enjoy the experience will want to act quickly to secure their spots.

The event begins on Saturday and runs until January 9, 2022. It is open from 5 to 10 pm, with the last entry at 8:30.

Enjoy candle-lit pathways, light displays and warm fires around which to sip a warm cup of apple cider.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UofA Botanic Garden (@uabotanicgarden)

It’s suggested you arrive within the half-hour entry time you have reserved. Entry times are staggered to ensure adequate physical distancing for patrons, and each time slot is for two hours.

Luminaria says due to it being an outdoor event, tickets are not refundable, and if the weather is cold, they recommend you dress warmly, enjoy the hot cider, and warm up by the fire.

However, if there is a severe weather warning issued by Environment Canada or the temperature drops below a certain threshold, they may cancel the evening’s activities.

In that case, they will post information on their website and notify ticket holders by email.

When: November 27 to January 9, 2022 (excluding Christmas Day)

Time: Staggered entry times starting at 5 pm last entry at 8:30 pm

Where: University of Alberta Botanical Gardens — 51227 AB-60, Spruce Grove

Tickets: Available online, $21 for adults, children, and students. Senior discounts apply.