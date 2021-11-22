Check out a light tunnel and a million Christmas lights at this Edmonton event

Edmonton, are you ready to be dazzled by a million Christmas lights, a light tunnel and more this week?

Talk about pure holiday magic…

The Glow Christmas Festival returns to the Edmonton Expo Centre this Wednesday, one of the largest indoor holiday festivals of the season.

There are plenty of opportunities for the perfect holiday selfie, especially at the Christmas light gardens and light tunnel.

The frosty hanging lights are also a highlight of the event, as well as its various LED pieces.

There are also LED light swings and a Glen the Glow-comotive to take a ride on as you journey through the enchanted frosty snowman park.

Visitors can look forward to a massive maze in Santa’s Sleigh Adventure, where they can help find Santa’s lost reindeer and meet the big man himself.

If you are looking to find the perfect gift for the holiday season, stop by the Merry Makers Market, which has more than 60 local vendors.

Tickets for the Glow Christmas Festival start at $16.99, a worthy price to check out some of the best Christmas lights in the entire city.

Glow Christmas Festival

When: November 24 to January 2, 2022

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre

Tickets: $16.99- $22.99; tickets can be found here.