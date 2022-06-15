If you are on the hunt for some of the best Detroit-style deep dish pizza in Edmonton, look no further than High Dough.

We stopped by their new Strathcona spot, which opened back in April.

It’s the second location for the popular pizza joint, with the original being in the Garneau area, at 8424 109th Street.

Detroit-style pizzas are square pies with square slices instead of round and triangular slices. Cheese is also built right to the crust for crispy and charred edges.

Made in a deep-dish style, the signature pizzas at High Dough have tons of fresh toppings. If you’re feeling creative, you can even go ahead and build your own however you’d like.

Inside the pizza shop, you are instantly attracted to the massive deep dish pizza mural on the wall by the seating area, which makes for a perfect Insta post for all the pizza lovers out there. So, pretty much everyone.

Their menu is stacked with playful titles like “You Make Me Thick,” “Donair, Don’t Care,” or the notable “Kim’s Convenience” pizza, with roasted chicken, house-made kimchi, marinated yams, green onions, “Sauce Korea,” sesame-ginger dressing, Mozza, and tomato sauce.

We went with the Dirt City de Luxe, with pepperoni, Italian sausage, green pepper, red onion, mushrooms, grana padano, mozza, and tomato sauce on top.

Trust us when we say you could use these pizzas as workout pieces when they are in the boxes.

Truly felt like lifting a small dumbbell holding the box, we instantly knew this pizza was going to be good.

Just check out those crusty, crispy cheesy edges and all of those toppings! All the other pizza spots in Edmonton should be scared, truly.

If you are in the area and are in the mood for pizza but aren’t up for an entire pie, you’re in luck.

The Strathcona location has a lovely “Smash A Slice” option where you can buy a single slice. Delicious!

High Dough

Address: 7341 104th Street, Edmonton

With files from Daily Hive’s Hogan Short