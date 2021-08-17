Here's what's coming to Edmonton's under-construction IKEA store

Spotted the construction at IKEA Edmonton and wondered what’s in store? We’ve got you covered on the renovations.

The popular Swedish furniture store is upgrading its Edmonton location, adding two new features to be completed later this fall.

New 24-hour click and collect lockers are being installed at the store, allowing customers to pick up their orders at times that work best for them.

“The construction is a bit delayed, but we hope to launch the new lockers later this fall,” said Dani Rohs, communications responsible at IKEA Edmonton.

The lockers will vary in size and are currently in use at select IKEA stores.

A new section is coming to the store called “Circular Hub,” in the spot where “As-Is” used to be.

“IKEA’s ambition is to be circular and climate positive by 2030. And the Circular Hub is one of the many areas we will focus on,” said Rohs.

“The new Circular Hub will inspire for a better life at home by reinforcing affordability through the second life product offer by proudly showing how we are working with circularity (repacking, recycling…) and by connecting people sharing knowledge on how to prolong the life of products and offer workshops and more.”

The Circular Hub will be opened later this fall, with a target date for sometime in October.

So there you have it, that’s what all the construction at Edmonton’s IKEA is all about.