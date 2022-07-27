A heat warning has been issued for YEG and here's how to stay cool

It looks like Edmonton is in store for some heat just before the August long weekend. Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the city, with high temperatures over the coming days.

“Daytime high temperatures ranging from 29 degrees Celsius to the mid 30’s combined with overnight lows near 14 degrees Celsius are expected through Thursday,” Environment Canada stated.

The government agency advises residents and visitors in the city to take the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day.

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces when possible.

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated.

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time.

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” according to Environment Canada.

A full list of heat warnings for the entire province can be found on the Environment Canada website.

Ways to beat the heat

Some ways to beat the heat include switching to more frequent, smaller meals throughout the day that are easier to metabolize. Fruits, veggies, and legumes are a lighter alternative to a huge steak and heavy sides. Also, wear loose and light clothing to keep breezy if you’re going to walk around in the heat. Your black pants, black tee, and black sweatshirt should probably move to the back of your closet.

In addition to creating smarter ways of circulating hot air out and cool air into your home, you can also place bowls of salted ice water in front of fans. The fan will pick up the chillier air that forms as the ice melts, blowing colder wind throughout any room.

Wrap smaller pillowcases or throw blankets in a bag and place them in the freezer for a few minutes right before going to sleep. The relief is temporary but may help in cooling you down long enough to lull yourself to sleep in the heat.