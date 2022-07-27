Strathcona County is hiring lots of jobs and some pay up to $187K

Looking to switch careers and make good money at a new gig too? You’re in luck, Strathcona County is hiring for a ton of jobs, with one paying up to $187,000 per year.

Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, is offering up some careers for full-time, temporary, and seasonal work.

Here are some jobs you can grab with the county that pay pretty dang well.

Victim Services Client Support Coordinator

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Run Dad Sherwood Park (@runningdad_sherwoodpark)

Salary: $68,868 to $86,070

Who Should Apply: The Victim Services Client Support Coordinator (Client Services Coordinator) provides support to victims of crime and tragedy in the aftermath of a crisis event, in accordance with governing legislation, RCMP Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and Strathcona County policies. This position helps support the organization in meeting expectations for timely and effective service delivery. The goal is to support RCMP members by helping individuals referred to Strathcona County Victim Services cope in the longer term by relieving distress, supporting personal autonomy, and restoring self-reliance.

Apply here

Solutions Navigator

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strathcona County (@strathcocounty)

Salary: $66,812 to $83,538

Who Should Apply: In this role, you would assist participants – including youth, adults, and seniors – to explore everyday social challenges with a focus on empowering people to find solutions that work for them, through outreach as well as phone, online, and office meetings. The Solutions Navigator will develop, implement, and evaluate capacity building approaches including psycho-educational skill-building sessions, workshops, and practice sessions with a focus on prevention and early intervention. They will also be involved in identifying and developing solutions to reduce barriers to service delivery within the county and with partnering social serving organizations.

Apply here

Accountant

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Strathcona County (@strathcocounty)

Salary: $79,989 to $99,972

Who Should Apply: If you are good at providing long-term financial planning and creating multi-year operating and capital budgets, this job is for you! As a liaison for all department fiscal matters with the Community Services Divisional Coordinator and Financial Services, this position is also responsible for developing, implementing, and overseeing effective internal controls and efficiency measures to ensure effective use of taxpayer funding.

Apply here

Director of Family and Community Services

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RavenWood Experience Music Festival (@ravenwoodexperience)

Salary: $149,895 to $187,350

Who Should Apply: In this role, you will ensure the department effectively supports emergency social services’ planning and response activities of the county and alignment of department programs and services with the needs of our residents through ongoing consultation. You will also lead development, and implementation of the Department’s business plan, budget, and human resource planning, in addition to negotiating contracts, agreements, partnerships, and other undertakings with outside organizations, ensuring the parameters of County policies and bylaws are met.

Apply here

Capital Projects Manager

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paul Shenher (@pshenher)

Salary: $79,989 to $99,972

Who Should Apply: If you are passionate about being organized, have a keen eye for detail and have managed projects from start to finish – on time and on budget – this position is for you! This position will also provide management and supervision of transportation and drainage capital construction projects for the Transportation and Agriculture department including developing project plans, managing stakeholder relationships, managing project schedules, quality assurance, budgeting and cost control, and managing any unforeseen events

Apply here