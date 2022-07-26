A golf course south of Edmonton named one of the best in Canada

Alberta has a ridiculous amount of golf courses to check out, but a course south of Edmonton has been ranked one of the best in Canada.

Score Golf has released its 2022 Best Courses in Canada, and the Blackhawk Golf Course landed at #15 this year, up from the #17 ranking in 2020.

The course on the banks of the North Saskatchewan River opened in 2003, with the main objective for Blackhawk to “be one of the best private member clubs in Canada,” its website stated.

Only 395 full equity limited partnership shares in Blackhawk Golf Club are available for purchase with all incoming members becoming partners/owners of the club.

The highest ranked course in Alberta went to the Fairmont Jasper Park Lodge Golf Course, landing at #3 this year.

Other spots in Alberta to land on the list that details the 100 best courses in Canada include Fairmont Banff Spring at #8, Mickelson National in Calgary at #20, Calgary Golf & Country Club at #27, and Stewart Creek in Canmore at #30.

Cabot Cliffs in Inverness, Nova Scotia, scored the top spot.