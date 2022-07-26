Edmonton is going to be hotter than Los Angeles most of this week

A week-long run of sweltering weather is settling into Edmonton and the City of Champions is set to be hotter than the City of Angels.

The peak of the heat for YEG is set to be Friday with a high of 31ºC and sunny according to Environment Canada, however, most of this week is just looking stunning.

Alberta’s capital city is even beating out Los Angeles in maximum temperatures this week – Edmontonians are sure in for a warm one!

Remember those dark winter months when Alberta had some of the coldest temperatures on Earth? Yea, we better enjoy these temps.

LA is expected to reach maximum daytime temperatures of 27ºC this week, according to The Weather Network.

Sure Edmonton might not have the sandy beaches that Los Angeles has to offer, but we sure have a gorgeous River Valley and endless land to escape to and enjoy all the sunshine coming our way.

So lather up some sunscreen (grab the bug spray, too) and enjoy all the sunshine – especially since it’s extending over the August long weekend. How lucky are we!?