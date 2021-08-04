Heat warning issued for Edmonton, cooler weather coming for weekend

Edmonton is once again in the grips of a hot streak, with Environment Canada issuing a heat warning for the city. But, cooler temps are insight.

Over the next two days, Environment Canada calls for temperatures reaching 29°C combined with overnight lows hovering around 14°C.

Daytime high temperatures around 29°C combined with overnight lows of 14°C to 16°C are expected today and Thursday.

The hot streak is expected to snap Friday afternoon into the evening, with rain moving in and sticking around until Sunday.

“Monitor for symptoms of heat stroke or heat exhaustion, such as high body temperature, lack of sweat, confusion, fainting, and unconsciousness,” said Environment Canada.

The government agency advises residents and visitors in the city to take the following precautions:

Consider rescheduling outdoor activities to cooler hours of the day

Take frequent breaks from the heat, and spend time in cool, indoor spaces when possible

Drink plenty of water and other non-alcoholic, non-caffeinated beverages to stay hydrated

Check for your children or pets before you exit your vehicle, and don’t leave any person or pet inside a closed vehicle for any length of time

“Heat warnings are issued when very high temperature or humidity conditions are expected to pose an elevated risk of heat illnesses, such as heat stroke or heat exhaustion,” according to EC.

A full list of heat warnings for the entire province can be found on the Environment Canada website.