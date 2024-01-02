5 best Edmonton food events to check out in January
The new year is here, and with it comes a host of food events in Edmonton.
From culinary book clubs to cooking classes and trivia nights, here are some of the best events you should check out this January in Edmonton.
Eat and read at a culinary book club
This unique book club pairs the culinary and literary. Each event pairs delicious snacks inspired by the book that will be discussed for a truly immersive experience.
When: January 12 or 29, 2024
Where: Stanley A. Milner Library – 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Centennial Plaza, Edmonton
Price: $5 per person; buy tickets here
Head to Trivia Night
Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia at the Canadian Brewhouse.
Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.
When: Every Tuesday in January
Where: The Canadian Brewhouse (Edmonton Manning) – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton
Get a taste of Venezuela
Whether you’re a pro in the kitchen or a beginner, there’ll still be a ton to learn from this Venezuelan cooking lesson. You’ll be taught to make traditional dishes, including arepas, empanadas, and delicious milk truffles.
When: January 28, 2024
Where: 14017 Victoria Trail NW, Edmonton
Price: $113.16 per person; buy tickets here
Have a Holly, Dolly Christmas
Dolly’s Cocktail Bar has been transformed into a festive wonderland with themed drinks and delicious snacks to get you in the holiday spirit.
When: Until January 7, 2024
Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street, Edmonton
Head to a coffee-tasting
If you’re passionate about coffee, you can head to this tasting where you’ll get to blind rank eight different coffees through a globally used process called “cupping.”
When: January 6, 2024
Where: Alternate Route Coffee Co. – 3655 44th Avenue E, Nisku
Price: $38.59 per person; buy tickets here