5 best Edmonton food events to check out in January

The new year is here, and with it comes a host of food events in Edmonton.

From culinary book clubs to cooking classes and trivia nights, here are some of the best events you should check out this January in Edmonton.

Eat and read at a culinary book club

This unique book club pairs the culinary and literary. Each event pairs delicious snacks inspired by the book that will be discussed for a truly immersive experience.

When: January 12 or 29, 2024

Where: Stanley A. Milner Library – 7 Sir Winston Churchill Square, Centennial Plaza, Edmonton

Price: $5 per person; buy tickets here

Get the week off to a great start with Tuesday Night Trivia at the Canadian Brewhouse.

Bring a group of friends and test your music and general knowledge for a chance to get your hands on prizes.

When: Every Tuesday in January

Where: The Canadian Brewhouse (Edmonton Manning) – 15513 37th Street NW, Edmonton

Get a taste of Venezuela

Whether you’re a pro in the kitchen or a beginner, there’ll still be a ton to learn from this Venezuelan cooking lesson. You’ll be taught to make traditional dishes, including arepas, empanadas, and delicious milk truffles.

When: January 28, 2024

Where: 14017 Victoria Trail NW, Edmonton

Price: $113.16 per person; buy tickets here

Have a Holly, Dolly Christmas

Dolly’s Cocktail Bar has been transformed into a festive wonderland with themed drinks and delicious snacks to get you in the holiday spirit.

When: Until January 7, 2024

Where: Dolly’s Cocktail Bar – 9902 109th Street, Edmonton

Head to a coffee-tasting

If you’re passionate about coffee, you can head to this tasting where you’ll get to blind rank eight different coffees through a globally used process called “cupping.”

When: January 6, 2024

Where: Alternate Route Coffee Co. – 3655 44th Avenue E, Nisku

Price: $38.59 per person; buy tickets here