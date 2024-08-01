Hard-to-fill jobs are hiring in Edmonton and some pay huge salaries

If you’re considering a new career in Edmonton, you may want to consider jobs that are difficult to fill.

Finding a new career path can sometimes feel a little overwhelming, especially when some fields have more competition than others. Thankfully, there are a number of jobs with wide-open vacancies that may be the perfect fit.

Jobs platform Indeed recently released a list of the 10 hardest-to-fill jobs in Alberta — we figured we’d check them out, and it turns out some pay a pretty sweet salary.

E-commerce specialist

What: 4M Corporate Services is a security and cybersecurity solutions provider committed to safeguarding the assets and operations of businesses across Canada. It is looking to hire a digital marketing specialist with experience in e-commerce.

Salary: $35 an hour

More: Learn more on its website.

Pet groomer

What: Catty Canines, located on Whyte Avenue near 75th Street, is seeking a dedicated dog bather to join its team. If you have a passion for animals and enjoy working in a fast-paced environment, you may want to consider this role.

Salary: $16 an hour

More: Learn more on its website.

Substitute teacher

What: Edmonton Catholic Schools is accepting teacher applications for the upcoming school year. Successful candidates will be hired to the 2024/2025 Teacher Replacement Roster and, once hired, will have opportunities to apply for internal teaching roles.

Salary: $61,838 to $105,427 per year

More: Learn more on its website.

Sous chef

What: Moxies is a massive Canadian restaurant group looking to hire a sous chef at its West Edmonton Mall location. You’ll have the opportunity to work with a talented team of chefs, creating globally inspired flavours and top-notch ingredients for guests.

Salary: $45,000 to $63,000 per year

More: Learn more on its website.

Bus driver

What: Southland Transportation is looking for bus drivers and offers paid training and a $1,000 hiring bonus. Receive $500 three months after you drive your first route and the remaining $500 after nine months.

Salary: $26.50 an hour

More: Learn more on its website.

Camp counsellor

What: Pedalheads Bike Camps is a fast-growing leader in children’s programming that offers high-quality bike and swim lessons across North America. Supervisors primarily teach their own groups of five to six campers; however, they will also assist the site manager with various operational responsibilities around their assigned camp.

Salary: $15.75 an hour

More: Learn more on its website.

HVAC technician

What: Maximum Mechanical has offered HVAC, plumbing and electrical services to the greater Edmonton area for 10 years, and it’s looking for an HVAC service technician to add to its team.

Salary: $40 to $50 an hour

More: Learn more on its website.

Millwright

What: Viacore has been providing access to conveyor belting and material flow handling products, accessories and solutions since 1969. Its Edmonton branch is currently seeking a knowledgeable Journeyman Millwright to join its Services Team.

Salary: $25 to $44 an hour

More: Learn more on its website.

Associate dentist

What: National Dental Care is looking for an associate dentist to join its team at Summerside Dental, located on the south side of Edmonton. It’s seeking someone on a full-time or part-time basis.

Salary: $350,000–$600,000 a year

More: Learn more on its website.

Custodian

What: Stainwhite is a local, independent, environmentally friendly cleaning company that provides commercial and residential cleaning throughout Edmonton.

Salary: $29 an hour

More: Learn more on its website.