27 companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Edmonton this August

There are a wide variety of jobs available in Edmonton this August, and we’ve put together a list of 27 places that are hiring for hundreds of positions around the city right now.

From PetSmart to the Government of Alberta, you’re sure to find a role that best suits you.

So dust off your resume and start applying! Make that move to a career you’ll thrive in.

Spanning more than 48 city blocks, West Edmonton Mall is one of North America’s largest malls. It features an amusement park, waterpark, mini-golf, underground aquarium, movie theatre, ice rink, and more. Jobs: West Edmonton Mall is hiring for a variety of roles this month, including an animal training coordinator, a chef de partie, a general curator of marine life, and more.

Free attraction passes to WEM parks and attractions, health benefits, vacation, staff discounts, and employee assistance programs. More: See what positions are available on its website.

PetSmart

PetSmart is a chain of pet superstores that sell pet food, products, services, and small pets. Jobs: It’s looking to fill 125 roles in Edmonton this August, including groomers and trainees, sales associates, assistant managers and more.

Health benefits, life and disability insurance, store discounts. More: Learn more on its website.

Calgary-based WestJet is the largest airline in Western Canada, operating an average of 777 flights and carrying more than 66,130 passengers daily. Jobs: WestJet is currently hiring cabin crew members and an operations manager in Edmonton and remote positions anywhere in Canada.

Health and financial benefits plans, competitive pay, and travel privileges for you and your family. More: To learn more about WestJet’s open positions, visit its career page.

Stantec is a renowned engineering, architecture, and related professional services firm that employs more than 22,000 people worldwide. It is one of the largest employers in Alberta. Jobs: Stantec is currently hiring nearly 70 positions in Edmonton, from administrative support and engineers to financial analysts.

The company offers health and dental benefits, paid leave and vacation, a pension plan, and a wellness program. More: See what positions are open on its website.

lululemon is an athletic apparel retailer that is approaching 500 stores around the globe. Jobs: It’s hiring for a product operations educator in West Edmonton Mall this August.

lululemon says it is committed to work/life balance, and its positions come with extended health plans, paid time off, employee discounts, and fitness plans. More: Learn more on its website.

AgeCare operates a wide range of retirement and nursing homes across Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario. Jobs: It’s looking to hire more than 70 positions in Edmonton this August, including health care aides, registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, and housekeeping aides.

Group benefits, and the company says that more than 84% of employees report high levels of job satisfaction and enjoyment. More: Learn more on its website.

Walmart is a retail corporation that operates a chain of hypermarkets, discount department stores, and grocery stores. Jobs: Walmart is looking to fill 55 positions in Edmonton this month, including opticians, department managers, and merchandising store associates.

This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, an education help policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at Walmart and partnering retailers. More: Check out the careers page for current openings.

Servus Credit Union, Alberta’s largest credit union, is a member-owned, community-based financial institution with roots dating back to 1938. Jobs: It’s looking for a market director, financial advisors, and a senior relationship manager to join its Edmonton team this August, as well as positions in its member contact centre that can be based anywhere in Alberta.

Servus offers its employees a range of financial, health, and social benefits to fit diverse lifestyle needs. More: Learn more on its website.

The role of the Alberta Public Service is to provide professional policy advice to the government and to deliver a wide array of programs and services to meet Albertans’ needs. Jobs: It’s hiring for more than 120 positions in Edmonton right now, from policy analysts to legal assistants and project coordinators.

Benefits include group life insurance, health benefits, health and flexible spending accounts, retirement plans, and programs. More: Learn more on its website.

Value Village is a for-profit thrift retailer that accepts clothing and household donations from the public. Jobs: This month, it’s hiring 59 roles in the Edmonton area, including retail store associates, retail supervisors, customer service associates, and more.

Extended health benefits, group RRSP, paid time off, mental health services. More: Learn more on its website.

The Brick is a Canadian home furnishings retailer that was founded here in Edmonton. Jobs: The Brick is hiring a variety of in-store, warehouse, and head office positions right now.

This company offers flexible health and dental plans, life and disability plans, a compassionate sick leave policy, and other wellness programs. Employees also get discounts at The Brick and partnering retailers. The Brick also emphasizes continuing education by giving employees access to online courses, training programs, and tuition reimbursement. More: Check out the careers page for current openings.

Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people in various career paths. Jobs: It’s hiring for 13 positions this August, from a corporate accountant and a communications operator to a manager of fleet operations.

Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more. More: Learn more on its website.

This centralized agency is the healthcare provider for the entire province of Alberta. Jobs: There are hundreds of openings for qualified individuals to work as nurses, health technicians, and so much more. Pour through the careers page and find a fit that is right for you.

AHS is an award-winning employer that says it values diversity and inclusion and supports its staff. More: Check out AHS’ careers page.

This Alberta-headquartered energy-delivery company operates thousands of kilometres of pipelines across North America. Jobs: Enbridge is currently hiring for 15 positions in Edmonton this August.

Enbridge is currently hiring for 15 positions in Edmonton this August. Enbridge prides itself on helping employees reach their potential. It says people are rewarded for hard work and should be able to develop skills that can help them advance in the company. More: Take a look at the company’s job openings to see if there’s a good match for you.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocers and the parent company of stores such as Superstore, No Frills, and Shoppers Drug Mart. Jobs : Loblaw is hiring dozens of positions at locations in Edmonton this month, including pharmacy assistants, produce clerks, sales representatives, and more.

Loblaw is an award-winning employer offering health and financial benefits plans and flexible hours. More: To learn more about Loblaw’s open positions, visit the careers page.

Precision Drilling is the largest drilling rig contractor in Canada and also provides oil field rentals and supplies. Jobs: Precision Drilling is currently hiring for seven positions, including drilling rig and technical support roles, to join its team just south of Edmonton in Nisku.

Medical, dental, prescription drug, life insurance, pension match, and long-term disability coverage. More: Check out even more positions on its website.

EPCOR employs more than 3,600 people and builds, owns, and operates electrical, natural gas, and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the US. Jobs: It’s hiring for dozens of positions in Edmonton this August in its engineering, field operations, management, and IT departments.

EPCOR says it is committed to work-life balance and offers a Total Rewards package that includes compensation, benefits, savings plans, time off, and other programs and perks. More: Learn more on its website.

The City of Edmonton was named one of Alberta’s Top 70 Employers for 2021 and serves more than one million people with more than 300 programs and services. Jobs: The City is currently hiring for more than 75 positions, from peace officers to landscapers to learning assistants.

The City offers competitive compensation packages that combine base salary, comprehensive benefits, and a commitment to work/life balance. More: See what positions are open on its website.

Edmonton-based Champion Petfoods has grown over the last 35 years to become one of the world’s most respected and best-loved pet food companies. Jobs: It’s hiring for 10 positions in the Edmonton region right now: five in its Edmonton corporate office and five in its Acheson kitchen.

Competitive earnings and benefits, continuing education, personal growth opportunities, and free pet food. More: See what positions are open on the website.

Cineplex is Canada’s largest movie theatre chain, employing more than 10,000 people in its cinemas, Rec Rooms, and other entertainment ventures. Jobs: It’s hiring for seven positions in Edmonton, including hourly hosts, cooks, bartenders, and cinema cast members.

Free movies, competitive wages, comprehensive training programs, and tuition assistance. More: Learn more on its website.

Starbucks is the world’s largest coffee house chain. Known for its fancy drinks and spelling errors, the chain is a fun place to work if you want to get to know the coffee world. Jobs: Starbucks is hiring dozens of positions in the Edmonton area this August, ranging in professional and skill levels. If you’ve always wanted to be a barista, now’s your chance!

Perks include a free box of tea or a bag of coffee every week and a 30% discount on all products. More: Learn more on its website.

Canada’s public service makes up more than 200,000 employees and is the largest employer in the country. Jobs: The Government of Canada is hiring more than 150 positions in the Edmonton area this August, including financial analysts, account representatives, supervisors, and more.

Benefits include group life insurance, health benefits, pensions, retirement plans, and programs. More: Learn more on its website.

This university provides degrees in both undergraduate and graduate-level curricula. It’s been named one of Alberta’s top employers for the past decade. Jobs: It’s hiring for 37 positions in the Edmonton area this August, from a director of program quality to associate deans.

The company gives extended health benefits, including dental, a flexible spending account, and an employee/family assistance program. Vacation time and time off between Christmas and New Year’s are included too. More: Check it out online.

Oilers Entertainment Group (OEG) delivers North America’s leading sports and entertainment experiences to connect fans to their passions. Located in the heart of the ICE District, OEG owns the five-time Stanley Cup Champion Edmonton Oilers, the WHL’s three-time Memorial Cup Champion Edmonton Oil Kings, and the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors. Jobs: OEG is hiring for 12 positions this August, including ticket operations specialists, security agents, box office staff, and more.

OEG is hiring for 12 positions this August, including ticket operations specialists, security agents, box office staff, and more. More: Learn more on its website.

Canadian Tire is one of the most recognized brands in Canada, and several jobs are available in its retail stores and automotive service centres. Jobs: It’s hiring for eight positions in Edmonton right now, including automotive service technicians and automotive service advisors.

Canadian Tire offers competitive compensation packages, including benefits, the potential for profit sharing, extensive training, and career opportunities within and across the country at its retail stores. More: Learn more on its website.

This Alberta financial services company translates the complex world of banking and investing into simple solutions for clients. It’s a home-grown company that’s been operating in the province for more than 80 years. Jobs: It is hiring for more than a dozen positions, from client-facing jobs to back-end development roles that can be based in Edmonton right now.

The company says its culture is about caring, trust, inclusion, accountability, and contribution. It’s won awards for being one of the top 100 workplaces in the country. More: Check it out online.