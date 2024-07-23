VentureJobs

These are the 10 hardest-to-fill jobs in Alberta right now

Jul 23 2024, 3:40 pm
If you’re considering a new career, you may want to consider job roles that are difficult to fill in Alberta.

Finding a new career path can sometimes feel a little overwhelming, especially when specific fields have more competition than others. Thankfully, there are a number of jobs with wide-open vacancies that may be the perfect fit.

Jobs platform Indeed released a list of the 10 hardest-to-fill jobs in Alberta right now, and some careers on the list may surprise you.

From entry-level positions to some that require higher education, plenty of lucrative roles are seeing fewer resumes than others.

These are the 10 hardest-to-fill jobs in Alberta right now, according to Indeed:

  1. E-commerce Specialist
  2. Pet Groomer
  3. Substitute Teacher
  4. Sous Chef
  5. Bus Driver
  6. Camp Counselor
  7. HVAC Technician
  8. Millwright
  9. Associate Dentist
  10. Custodian

“June’s Canada Labour Force Survey revealed a further increase in the population’s unemployment rate, largely due to slow hiring coupled with a tightening economy,” Indeed wrote.

“While hiring appetite has softened, many companies are still actively hiring and finding it challenging to find workers.”

If you’re looking for positions outside of Alberta, Indeed also listed the 10 hardest-to-fill jobs nationally:

  1. E-commerce Specialist
  2. Pet Groomer
  3. Registered Nurse – ICU
  4. Registered Nurse – medical/surgical
  5. Optometrist
  6. Insurance Agent
  7. Veterinarian
  8. Registered Nurse – emergency room
  9. Community Health Worker
  10. Physician

If you’re looking for even more job opportunities, we’ve rounded up a list of dozens of companies hiring for hundreds of jobs in Calgary and Edmonton this month.

