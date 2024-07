Counties near Edmonton are hiring and some offer huge salaries

If you are looking for a career change, consider expanding your search because several counties near Edmonton are hiring right now.

Counties around the Edmonton region are hiring for a variety of professional and hands-on positions, some of which offer six-figure salaries.

We’ve compiled a list of nearby counties hiring for dozens of positions right now.

Parkland County, located just west of Edmonton, is a large municipal district with several provincial parks, lakes, and municipalities, including Stony Plain and Spruce Grove. The county is currently hiring two project engineers.

Health, dental, EAP, sick leave, three-week vacation plus five management days, remote work, personal days, as well as access to gym, social club, mental health support, training and development.

Learn more on its website.

 Strathcona County, just east of Edmonton, currently employs more than 2,000 people across various career paths. Its largest municipality is Sherwood Park. It's hiring for seven positions, including a communications operator, a manager of fleet operations, and a corporate accountant, among other roles.

Comprehensive benefits packages including extended health and dental coverage, health and wellness spending accounts, life and disability insurance and critical illness programs, retirement and pension programs, and more.

 Learn more on its website.

Located just south of Edmonton, Leduc County is a growing, dynamic spot in the heart of Canada's economic engine. It's currently hiring for a paid on-call firefighter.

Competitive wages, full-time employee benefits (health, dental, life, retirement), professional development, free parking, leave options, social events, newsletter, and employee surveys.

Learn more on its website.