Looking for the best Caesars in Edmonton?

Caesars may have been invented at the Calgary Inn, but that doesn’t mean YEG doesn’t;t have its share of great versions of the classic cocktail.

Edmonton restaurants and bars make some seriously sexy versions of the popular drink — here (in no particular order!) are some of the best Caesars in Edmonton that you should try right now.

Seaweed Gin Caesar from Blowers & Grafton

There are six delicious and unique Caesars here, but the one made with seaweed was too original not to have on this list. It’s made with NFLD Distillery Seaweed Gin, Clamato, Worcestershire, Tabasco, seaweed, pepperoncini, and garnished with a Chris Brothers Pepperoni stick.

Address: 10550 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Wilfred’s Caesar at Wilfred’s

This one is pretty basic, made with vodka, Clamato, Chipotle Tabasco, and Old Bay Seasoning, but that means it’s just the classic done just right (and slightly different. Wilfred’s is one of the best brunch spots in YEG as well so this is always a treat.

Address: 10429 121st Street NW, Edmonton

Dill Caesar at Banquet Bar

Everybody loves dill! This one ramps the drink up by using dill vodka, Clamato, pickle juice, Tabasco, and Worcestershire with a white Salt Rim and pickled carrot for garnish.

Address: 10332 103rd Street NW, Edmonton

Spicy Cucumber Caesar at The Canadian Brewhouse

Cucumber might seem weird in a Caesar, but it’s actually incredibly refreshing. And the base is tomato anyway so…it isn’t that odd. This one uses cucumber vodka, Mott’s Clamato, and jalapeno to spice things up.

Address: Various locations

Hudsons Caesar at Hudsons

This is a classic Caesar but it feels extra Canadian here. Also, the bar team uses steak spice and a special house-made sauce.

Address: 10307 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

Address: 8882 170th Street NW, Edmonton

Any bar that garnishes a Caesar with jerky, sandwiches, eggs, Nanaimo bars, and more AND wins an award for it has to make the list.

Address: 10507 82nd Avenue NW, Edmonton

