Canada’s largest gaming expo is coming to Edmonton this spring

A massive celebration of everything gaming is coming to Edmonton this spring, and local gamers and creators won’t want to miss it!

Game Con Canada, the country’s largest gaming convention, is taking over the Edmonton Expo Centre from June 14 to 16.

The nation’s only internationally recognized gaming conference has also announced that it will be hosting its annual event in YEG for the next three years, with a jam-packed schedule of entertainment and community-building.

“With over 300,000 square feet of space dedicated to video games, board games, cosplay, esports and role-playing games, there’s something for everyone at GCC,” said event organizers in a release. “Plus, attendees can participate in thrilling tournaments with prize pools worth thousands of dollars and rub shoulders with Hollywood celebrities.”

Over 40,000 gamers of all ages and skill levels are expected to attend Game Con Canada, Powered by Telus. Check out interactive gaming displays, participate in esports matches and tabletop tournaments, and shop for the latest toys and merch.

Some of the industry’s top companies will be in attendance with huge announcements and new releases, including Intel, Razer, Roxley Games, Dice Throne, and AK Racing.

Cosplay is highly recommended at Game Con Canada, and you can even cheer on your favourite creations in the cosplay competition. It has the largest cash prize pool in Canada, with $10,000 up for grabs in the various categories.

Game Con Canada also supports multiple charities with the event, including Make a Wish, The Child’s Play Charity and STARS Ambulance.

So whether you’re into rolling dice, button mashing, or meeting fellow fans from the community, Game Con Canada is the event for you. Tickets are on sale now.

When: June 14 to 16, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Edmonton Expo Centre & Exhibition Grounds 7515 – 118 Avenue Edmonton

Cost: Various; purchase online